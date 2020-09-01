On August 18, peacefully with loving family by her side, Joy (Winifred) Cunningham, nee Neale, aged 94, drifted into a deep sleep that was to be her last. Her passing was without stress or pain and was a beautiful parting of a cherished wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend.



To carry on her legacy are Joy's three children: Patricia Jill Cunningham (Peter Sebesta), Leigh Cunningham, Robert Neale Cunningham (Dawn Langtry) and grandson Alexander Neale Sebesta. She is survived by her brother Raymond Neale (96), a life-long Ottawa resident, many Neale relatives in Grimbsy/Beamsville, Ontario and numerous cousins in England.



Joy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 38 years Wilfred Cunningham, parents, Winifred Sarah Cove of London and John Corbett Neale of Berkley, Gloucestershire, England, brother Alfred (in infancy), sister-in-law Simone Trudel Neale, nephew Paul Neale.



Her name was Joy. Not her given name but the name her mother gave her as a wee babe. She was full of happiness, giggles and laughter and, as so many understood, she had an ever present willingness for fun and adventure at the drop of a hat or the call of a friend.



A first generation Canadian, her parents settled in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Joy was infinitely proud of her roots and English heritage and paid homage to them in so many ways: her ladylike demeanor, impeccable table manners, the way she served family dinners, her vast enthusiasm toward anything British. She loved to reminisce about her many trips to England to visit family whom she adored. There was a special place in her heart for her English family and she so adored Barbara and Pete and Julie Emms ,Margaret Waring, the Judd family and others.



At age 16 she met the love of her life, a charming 18 year old, auburn-haired gentleman, Wilf Cunningham. Wilf was from Cobalt and they met on a double date in Kirkland Lake. Their careers took them to Southern Ontario, Wilf became a Flight Lieutenant Commander in the RCAF, Joy a registered nurse. She trained at Hamiton General Hospital, graduating at 22 from the class of 48A. He flew from Trenton, Uplands and Dunnville, among others. She'd lovingly recount a favourite story of Wilf flying overhead, dipping his wings to say hello.



Married in Toronto in 1950, Joy and Wilf embarked upon a life that uprooted them many times, starting in Toronto and Montreal, then with family in tow, to Halifax, Fredericton, Sudbury, Vald'or and eventually in 1970, to Thunder Bay, which remained their “forever” home. They immediately joined the congregation of St Paul's United Church and the Fellowship Club (formerly Couple's Club) where they developed enduring friendship with the Prezio, Bodak, Chadwick and White families, among others. Joy was a dedicated member of the United Church Women's (UCW) group where she remained for many years. She was actively involved in many church teas, bazaar and functions and remained close friends with many in the same groups.



When hit by a car at age 4 and in a full body cast, her mother decided that dancing would be good rehabilitative therapy and Joy's love of dance began. She studied mainly ballet and tap and her sense of rhythm never left her. Her feet and hands flowed gracefully keeping time to music. To keep active and continue enjoying movement, she was a member of Faye Gleeson's exercise classes for over 35 years. Their group performed in local events such as the “The Follies” and travelled together to Hawaii.



Joy was a regular volunteer for the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, and for many years was involved with the citrus drive and cheese sales. She often provided a home for members who needed a place to stay while performing in Thunder Bay and loved learning of their lives. An avid bridge player, Joy was instrumental in starting the Thunder Bay Marathon Bridge Club. She volunteered at several hospitals and was honoured for her dedication by the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and Women's Hospital Auxiliary. For 62 years, Joy attended annual reunions with her nursing classmates and was a participant in almost all of her Kirkland Lake high school (KLCVI) events.



Joy and Wilf loved to travel, their first of many trips starting in England, where Joy was able to connect with many aunts, uncles and cousins, establishing life-long bonds. They visited the UK on many occasions thereafter and maintained regular contact with the younger generation. Other trips with Wilf were to Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Florida and a circumference of the US by car. After Wilf passed in 1988, Joy traveled often…with her brother Ray to Alaska, Newfoundland and various road trips. Trips with girlfriends could be as far as Europe or as close as the border, all filled with happiness and laughter.



In the 60's, Joy and Wilf found and fell in love with a cottage on O'Connor Island, Lake Temagami, Ontario. The cottage became her summer home every year until a few years ago. Joy's favourite spot was in the porch where she'd sit, ever so content, admiring the view. Her family will remember her words of “the golden path” illuminating a glistening path to the sky as daylight dimmed and night drew near.



A celebration of Joy's life will be held in Thunder Bay at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.



If so desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay, St Paul's United Church or Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra.



