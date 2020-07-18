On Monday, July 13, 2020 Joy Victoria Tauro (Zegil) passed away suddenly and peacefully in TBRHSC. She is predeceased by her husband, Sergio Tauro and her brother T. W. Zegil (2013). "Aunty Joy" was born July 28, 1934, grew up in Selkirk, Manitoba and moved with the family to Thunder Bay residing in Port Arthur. She worked at Thunder Bay Telephone for many years. Joy enjoyed road trips with her longtime partner, Joseph. Joy will be greatly missed by her partner Joseph, her wonderful, longtime girlfriends and her niece Maureen Zegil. In keeping with Joy's wishes, no service will be held. She will be interred at Sunset Memorial Gardens with her husband Sergio.



