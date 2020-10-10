1/1
Joyce Beverly "Dolly" Galon
Joyce “Dolly” Beverly Galon, age 77 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospital, after a brief illness.

Dolly was born in Fort William on August 3, 1943. She worked for the Ministry of Natural Resources at the Tree Farm on 25th Side Rd. until she retired in 1993. She married Vernon in 1962 and they had 56 wonderful years together before his passing in 2018. Together they liked to go fishing, gardening, playing cards with friends, and travelling. Spending time with family and friends was always enjoyed. But, the best time spent was with their Grandsons. Many a weekend breakfast was had at Baba & Papa's. Her kitchen was always open for “Baba's Boys".

She is survived by her sons Troy (Laurinda), Brent (Milly); grandsons Jacob (Linda), Ryan (Brandi) and Taylor; sisters Bernice Caldwell and Sharon Bertin, nephew Mark (Jen) Bertin; sisters in-law Ann Dohan, Phyllis (Doug) Garton and Arlene Capiak; brothers in-law Allan (Debbie) and Roger (Sandra) and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Predeceased by her parents John and Amelia Dohan; brothers Albert, Mitchell, Gary and Angus Dohan; parents in-law Kay and John; sister-in-law, Carol Galon; brother in-law Art Caldwell and Carl Capiak  and cousin Henry Everett.

A special thank you to Auntie Sharon for looking after Mom. We would not have been able to get through this without your help. The family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses for her care. Especially Dr. Davis, and Dr. Bukovy.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay. If friends so desire donations may be made to the George Jeffrey Children's Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 10, 2020.
