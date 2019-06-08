|
On December 21, 2018, Joyce Woodgate, loving wife and mother, past away in her sleep after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Joyce was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota USA. She met Don Woodgate when she was 18 and married 3 years later. She bravely left her American family to join her new Canadian family in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Here she raised 2 sons, and later a nephew and helped her husband build up the family business, Woodgate Sheet Metal & Heating. In addition to working full time, and running a household, she became involved with the Fort William Minor Hockey Association(FWMHA) during the 70's & 80's. She did this to spend more time with her husband who was a devoted and successful hockey coach and sons who both played hockey. She chaired many committees for the FWMHA during this period and was the secretary for the Hurricane Juniors. An amazing women who always put the needs of family and friends first. Upon retirement she shared her passion of dancing with her devoted husband. Many will atest to her grace on the dance floor, gracing many around town and across the USA where she spent the winter months. The summers she tended her flowers and gardens at the cottage. She loved being out at the Lake and would only come into town for dancing on the weekends. Joyce is predeceased by parents Art and Arline Uttech, her in-laws Leonard and Maude Woodgate, her brother Art Uttech, half brother Arvid Uttech and her son Murray Woodgate. She will be sorely missed by her loving husband Donald Woodgate, her son Mark Woodgate, adopted son Joesph Woodgate (Wendy). Her sisters, Karen Sniederich (Ham Lake, MN) and Gail Pottieger (Green Valley, AZ). Her daughter-in-law Cindy Woodgate (Grand Caymen Island), sister-in-law Patricia Forrester (Larry), sister-in-law Joni Gale (Pat), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The Woodgate family would like to thank the staff at Hogarth Riverside Manor where Joyce spent her last days. Their care and support made a difference. A service celebrating her life will be held June 11, 2019 at Calvary Luthern Church on 2820 E. Donald St. commencing at 11am. June 11th is a special day that would have marked 59 years of marriage. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joyce's name to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay or a charity of their choice.
