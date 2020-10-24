

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Joyce Dorothy Hurd, aged 78, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Friday the 16th of October, 2020. Joyce was born on the 23rd of March, 1942 in Vita, Manitoba to Joseph and Laverne Owens. Joyce was the oldest of 6 siblings. She was a graduate of Kings Business College. On the 27th of August, 1960, Joyce married William Hurd, the love of her life and just recently celebrated their "60th" Wedding Anniversary. Joyce and Bill became the proud parents to the first set of triplets born in Thunder Bay on the 3rd of October 1963. Joyce was a very busy woman involved in the Tupperware business as well as teaching ceramic classes for many years. Joyce and Bill enjoyed spending their summers at camp on Dog Lake with their family and friends. Casinos, crafting, sewing (grandchildren's Halloween costumes) were just a few of her many hobbies she enjoyed. Joyce and Bill spent 11 years wintering in Arizona together hosting many family excursions. Family meant the world to her. She always put everyone first ahead of herself. Joyce loved every opportunity to spend time with her family never missing a birthday, an anniversary or any other important occasion. We all looked forward to her many home cooked meals and baking. She never missed an opportunity to spoil her grandchildren with love, gifts and goodies and at times also slipped them desert before their meal. In 1987 her life was turned upside down when she was involved in a motor vehicle collision with an impaired driver. After years of recovering and rehabilitation, she founded the Thunder Bay Chapter of "Mothers Against Drunk Drivers" where she held the position of President for many years. Joyce was predeceased by her father Joseph Owens, mother Laverne Craven, sister's Linda and Betty, brother Trevor and grandson Luke Hurd. Survived by her loving husband William Hurd, and her four children, Ron Hurd, Triplets - Terri Johansson (Rob), Tracy Ferracin (Patrick) and Larry Hurd. Grandmother to Christopher Fenton (Jen), Kimberly and Kyle Johansson, Lauren Hurd and Shae-Lynn Ferracin along with four great grandchildren. Joyce also loved and treasured her many pets she had throughout her life. There will be a private grave side service in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to MADD (Mother's Against Drunk Drivers) or a charity of choice on her behalf.