Not without full attempts to plan and organize her departure, Joyce left this world surrounded by the love of her family at the Atikokan General Hospital, March 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Rest in peace dear loved one, your labors on earth are done.
Joyce was the daughter of Elsie (nee Berg) and Keith Stone, born October 2, 1942 in Central Butte, SK. As a young child she moved with her parents and siblings to Fort William, On. living first in Vickers Heights and then on Vickers Street. In the mid 50's the family moved to Atikokan. On August 12, 1960 she married Paul Foy and they raised their 3 sons (Don, Bruce and Kevin) between Hemlock Avenue and Perch Lake. In her retirement she became a snowbird and wintered for 14 years in Harlingen, Texas, enjoying the company of both old and new friends.
Joyce spent her working career in office administration and was a diligent, committed, highly organized and creative employee. Her first job was with Mathieu Lumber in Sapawe and then worked various positions at Steep Rock Iron Mines until they closed in 1981. She finished her working career with the Township of Atikokan, retiring in 2003.
Joyce embraced life with a sense of adventure and fun. She seized each moment with passion and curiosity while simultaneously planning whatever might be next. Armed with a “to-do” list not much escaped her thoughtful consideration for a well-executed plan. Joyce liked nothing better than taking on a task or a cause and the size of the project was of little significance. From huge projects such as the Seine River Electrification Project to writing large corporations she generally met success in all she pursued.
Hidden in the midst of the whirlwind of her life was a quiet, compassionate and very gentle Joyce who protected her quiet time and very much enjoyed her privacy. Her exuberant personality and genuine interest in helping others meant Joyce made and kept a large circle of friends and acquaintances, each with their own experience and memory of all that was Joyce.
Joyce had a great sense of commitment to community and participated in many activities to enhance the Atikokan experience. She was a founding member of the Sno-Ho Club, active in the Business Professional Women's Association, on the committee to restore White Otter Castle, the Sports Day organizing committee, was a member of the Atikokan Hospital Board and the Rivercrest / Rainy River District Housing Board, to name a few. Joyce was always ready to lend a hand or serve where needed and for the last several years she found much joy and friendship in her participation with the Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Joyce was a traveller and always ready to go, whether it be a trip to Thunder Bay or off to a foreign destination. She always said “give me 20 minutes to pack and I can be ready”. She had no hesitation in jumping in the car and driving herself across Canada to visit family and friends.
A trip with Joyce was like travelling with Google in the car. She could tell you how long between destinations, what one could see or do in between and the exact timing of every pit stop. Her travel adventures took her to most states of the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica, Mexico, the Caribbean, Panama and her favorite spot in the world, Perch Lake, where she spent 40 plus years of her life.
Her inquisitive mind and constant search for knowledge meant Joyce was an avid reader, cross word puzzler, Sudoku fan, and Google's number one user. She was a warehouse of trivia that she often shared. In her volunteer travel guide role in Texas she impressed even native Texans with her knowledge and the only thing giving her away as a non-native Texan was her accent and use of the word “eh”.
Joyce was the second oldest of 4 girls in the Stone family. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Paul, her parents Elsie and Keith, brothers in law Ted Sheehan and Eldred Kennedy. She is survived by her sons Don, Bruce (Kathy Peacosh), Kevin (Ronda) and her much loved grandchildren Kelsie, Christopher, Adam and Michael. Surviving also are her sisters Shirley Sheehan, Linda Kennedy and Wendy Stone (Merve Wilson) 5 nephews, 1 niece and numerous great nieces and nephews. She was special to all and lived large in the life of the family. She will always be our beloved mom, grandma, sister and aunt.
A celebration of Joyce's life will take place at a later date due to the Corona Virus. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's memory may be made to Atikokan General Hospital Palliative Care Department.