Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Joyce Grenier


1926 - 2019
Joyce Grenier Obituary

Joyce Grenier, age 93 of Thunder Bay, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born to the late Ambrose and Ruby Molitor on August 19, 1926 in New Liskard, Ontario. Joyce attended Toronto General Hospital in 1948 where she graduated and became a Registered Nurse, soon after she moved to Beardmore and worked at the Red Cross Hospital there. She soon met her husband Roland Grenier and was married in 1950, they then moved to Cranberry Portage, Manitoba before returning to Thunder Bay in 1992. Family and friends of Joyce's were her passion and delight. She and her beautiful daughter Beth spent many days and nights gardening, collecting antiques and knik knaks. Joyce also liked quilting, camping fishing and knitting. She enjoyed taking Zack and Becky her grandchildren to Cranberry for the summer for boating and relaxing. Joyce also taught and loved playing cards with her great grandchildren Alexis and Everly. Joyce will be reunited with her husband Roland and daughter Beth in heaven where they can walk in their gardens forever. A special thanks to the staff at Bethammi Nursing Home and all the wonderful visitors she had. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 when family and friends will gather for Funeral Mass in Corpus Christi R.C. Church beginning at 10:30 am, celebrated by Rev. Victor DeGagne. All services will conclude in the church. Should friends desire, memorial donations to the Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.

On-line condolences may be made at
www.sargentandson.com
