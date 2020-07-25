1/1
Joyce (Nestman) Halvorsen
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce Halvorsen (nee Nestman) was born on August 7, 1936 in Wilkie, Sask and was the 2nd youngest of 9 children. She peacefully passed away on July 21, 2020 at St. Joe's Hospice after a 2 year struggle with cancer and other health issues. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Larry, sons Reggie & Rob, daughters Lorrie Maclam & Heather. Grandson Jeffery & great great grandson Oliver Won. She is survived by daughter Sherry (Mark) Varga of Edmonton, son Randy (Debra) Halvorsen of Thunder Bay. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives. She enjoyed time with her family and had a special place in her heart for each one. Cremation has taken place and a private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire an act of kindness can be done in memory of her.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Randy and deb I'm so sorry about the lose of Joyce....She was a very special lady....I'll miss her so much.
Shawn johnston
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved