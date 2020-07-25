Joyce Halvorsen (nee Nestman) was born on August 7, 1936 in Wilkie, Sask and was the 2nd youngest of 9 children. She peacefully passed away on July 21, 2020 at St. Joe's Hospice after a 2 year struggle with cancer and other health issues. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Larry, sons Reggie & Rob, daughters Lorrie Maclam & Heather. Grandson Jeffery & great great grandson Oliver Won. She is survived by daughter Sherry (Mark) Varga of Edmonton, son Randy (Debra) Halvorsen of Thunder Bay. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives. She enjoyed time with her family and had a special place in her heart for each one. Cremation has taken place and a private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire an act of kindness can be done in memory of her.



