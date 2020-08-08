1/1
Joyce Hood
With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Joyce Hood (nee Vosper), age 94, on the morning of Friday, July 31, 2020 at Roseview Manor, Thunder Bay.

Joyce was born on February 6, 1926 in London England; emigrated to Canada in 1995 and was a proud Canadian citizen. Joyce leaves her family a lifetime of happy memories. She is survived by her children John (Liz) and Pauline (John), her grandchildren Joanne (Mike), Matthew (Sarah), Peter (Naomi), Catherine, Harriet, and Allison (Tomas), and her great-grandchildren Emily, Jack, Isabel, Harrison, Benjamin, Henry, Farrah, Easton, and Theo. She is predeceased by her loving husband Jack, sister Grace, and best friend Nin.

The family would like to thank the staff at Roseview Manor for their respectful and loving care of Joyce in her final days. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Joyce's life will take place next year when all family and friends can come together safely.

No measure of time
is enough to share
with someone so special.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 8, 2020.
