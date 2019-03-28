|
Riddall, Joyce Josephine Margaret passed away March 27th, 2019 peacefully in her 94th year. Aka “Mammy” to Lesley (Chris) Allison and Alison Lavery (T.Bay), John (Janice) Riddall and Joanna (Bryan) Leitch (UK): Granny Joyce to Chris Stuart (Liliane) Allison, Claire (Mike) Menard, Steve (Kathi) Lavery, Chris (Julie) Lavery, Dave (Lindsey) Lavery and Victoria (Derek) Bird and their families in Canada. To her many friends met over the years in Thunder Bay in lieu of cards or flowers we ask that you raise a glass and give a toast to a wonderful lady.