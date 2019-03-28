Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Riddall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Josephine Margaret Riddall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Josephine Margaret Riddall Obituary

Riddall, Joyce Josephine Margaret passed away March 27th, 2019 peacefully in her 94th year. Aka “Mammy” to Lesley (Chris) Allison and Alison Lavery (T.Bay), John (Janice) Riddall and Joanna (Bryan) Leitch (UK): Granny Joyce to Chris Stuart (Liliane) Allison, Claire (Mike) Menard, Steve (Kathi) Lavery, Chris (Julie) Lavery, Dave (Lindsey) Lavery and Victoria (Derek) Bird and their families in Canada. To her many friends met over the years in Thunder Bay in lieu of cards or flowers we ask that you raise a glass and give a toast to a wonderful lady.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.