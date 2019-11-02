Home

Northwest Funeral Alternative
Joyce Macpherson

Joyce Macpherson Obituary


March 12, 1930 –
October 21, 2019

The family sadly announces the passing of a special wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and friend to many, who died shortly after a car accident in Thunder Bay. Loving wife of the late Dr. Ronald Macpherson. Dearly loved mother of Dr. Margaret Macpherson of Toronto (Bill Woroshyl), Niall (Janice), Isabel VanRamshorst (Henry). Grandmother of Terrence Tavares (Jen) and Sarah Duce (Dan). Great-grandmother of Carson, Brayden, Brodie, and Brooklyn, in all of whom she delighted. Also survived by step-grandchildren Georgette Frizzell (Craig) and Cameron Donsberger, and step-great-grandchildren Alana & Justin McCooeye and Ashley Frizzell. Former French teacher in Saint John, NB, and Thunder Bay. At 89, Mum was healthy, happy, independent, and thoroughly enjoying life. We are grief-stricken to lose her too soon. The family is deeply grateful to Tara Lee, who came upon the accident scene and stayed with our mother until she could be extricated from her car, and to Dr. Davenport for his kindness and compassion. Service at Trinity United Church, November 9th at 11 am officiated by Reverend Randy Boyd. Flowers gratefully declined. If friends so wish, donations to Trinity United Church Memorial Fund or to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

