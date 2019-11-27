|
|
(nee Jones)
February 6, 1932 -
November 23, 2019
The family of the late Joyce Margaret Turk (Jones) are saddened to announce her peaceful but unexpected passing on Saturday November 23, 2019 at her residence at Hogarth Riverview Manor, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers.
Joyce worked for various jobs before starting at the City of Thunder Bay at Crisis Housing for 18 years up until her retirement in 1995.
Granny volunteered at Pinewood Court for a number of years, giving her time to the residents calling bingo, doing baking, and going on shopping trips. She also enjoyed knitting socks, afghans and dishcloths in her spare time until Alzheimers started to set in.
Some of Granny's interests were gardening, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and cooking for her family. It was nothing for Granny to have something ready for the table for whenever one of her children or grandchildren or great grandchildren came by for a visit. Treats were always somewhere, as she had stashes everywhere.
She passed on some of her secrets and talent to her children and grandchildren whether it be with the cooking, gardening or knitting and crocheting. Something each of us will hold dear to our heart.
Joyce was born on February 6, 1932 to Harry (Buxaw) & Marjorie Jones. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Chester, son Philip & daughter Tammy Niemi, her sister Judith Anne (in infancy) sister & brother in law Sheila & Bill Spytz, brother & sister in law Keith & Lena Jones, brother-in-law's Edwin, Delmer, Hubert, Donald Turk, sister & brother in laws Caroline & Ben Allen, nephew Brad Turk & Dwayne Turk, niece Judith Ann Spytz-Rodriques.
She will be missed and loved by her children Glenn (Ricki), Donna (Gerry) McLaughlin, Lois Henderson, Wade, Randy (Janet), Kathy (Tony) Laforet, Doug. She is also survived by her grandchildren Missy, Mindy, Mousey, Jennifer, Kevin, Katie, Shawn, Jeremy, Jesse, Josh, Eric, Samantha & Chloe, along with their spouses and 23 great grandchildren, her sister Moyra Turk, sister-in-law Evelyn Turk and Olga Turk. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 from 1-4 pm at Vickers Heights Community Centre. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay.
The family would like to take this time to thank all the PSW's, Doctors, Nurses, and staff on 5N at Hogarth Riverview Manor who helped care for Granny.
Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com