Joyce Parsons
1945 - 2020
November 3, 1945 – September 5, 2020

Mrs. Joyce Pearl Louise Parsons (nee Colbourne), age 74 years, passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Joyce was born on November 3, 1945 in Pilley's Island, Newfoundland. She met Cyril Parsons and they were married on May 25, 1962. Joyce dedicated her life to taking care of her family and creating a beautiful home for them. She enjoyed knitting, quilting and reading, but she absolutely loved camping and travelling back home to Newfoundland. Above all else, family was her main passion and she always looked forward to spending time with her children and grandchildren. Joyce will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 58 years, Cyril; children Tony (Ada), Theresa (Shawn) Roberts, Suzette (Todd) Winsor and Sonia (David) Blanchette; grandchildren Brett (Jennifer), Geneva (Shawn), Faith, Bradley, Joshua, Brandon, Felicia and Abigail as well as her two great-grandchildren Jordyn and Gavin. She is also survived by her siblings Albert (Effie) Cobourne, Fred (Effie) Colbourne, Annie Heath, Marion (Chesley) Heath and Una Strickland; sister-in-law Yvonne Colbourne; brother-in-law Howard Mitchell and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

She was predeceased by her parents, Chesley and Geneva Colbourne; brothers Ronald (Dorothy) Colbourne and Reginald Colbourne; sister Hyacinth Mitchell; brothers-in-law Charlie Heath and Sterling Strickland as well as her granddaughter Cecilia Roberts.

In accordance with Joyce's wishes, cremation has taken place and a service will be held in Newfoundland at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Joyce to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Rare Disease Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street, Thunder Bay.

Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
807-473-1121
