|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Joyce Stewart on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Joyce is survived by her three daughters, Joyce Clara Stewart, Eydie Stewart (Darby) and Cindy Stewart Carberry; grandchildren Erin Leduc-Wade (Jesse), Audrey Turpin (Ralph), Stacey Hogg and Trevor Hogg (Tamara); great grandchildren Hayden Cattani, Deegan Wade and Rylen Wade. Also surviving are her sisters Shirley Wilen and Gwen Pacholczak; special nieces Wendy Wilson and Linda Kerslake as well as other extended family. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Clara Richardson; sisters Gaye Fossum, Audrey Pappas, Neta Laurin and Joan Richardson and brother Morris Richardson. Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street at Cameron. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the or Paws for Love. Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com