|
|
February 22, 1939 –
December 11, 2019
I am so happy that I was blessed with 80 years in this life with all my wonderful family and friends.... My mom and dad Carl and Gerda Jacobson (who adopted me), I loved them dearly. My dad lived with us for many years after my mom passed away when I was only 21 years old. My dad was a wonderful man! I had a wonderful childhood with my grandmother, cousins, aunts and uncles, spending many happy summers at Pass Lake. Walter was always my shoulder to lean on. I found it very difficult to loose my best friend after 60 years of marriage. We enjoyed numerous trips to Toronto and Barbados. I really enjoyed my job working at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years as a switchboard operator. My children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of my life. They brought me great happiness and meaning to life. My children gave me strength and encouragement during these past few difficult months and were always by my side. I want to thank my niece Brenda Pressenger and special friends Joe and Mickey Pulak for being there for me. To the staff at Bayshore for the care given to me, especially Arlene and Judy - Thank you. Also thank you to the staff of the Hospice unit at St. Joseph's Hospital for their compassion and great care given to me, and also to Judy Peterson from Hospice Northwest. To Dr. Geoff Davis, Dr. Andrew Migay, Dr. Kevin Miller and Dr. Kevin Bezanson, I want to give you my heart felt thank you for your excellent care and for always being honest with me. I want to thank God for giving me the strength to have gotten through this most difficult time, and for all the prayers said for me from the family and friends from across the country, Thank you. I will be lovingly remembered by my daughters Lori Owens, Terry Scocchia (Gerry), son Bradley Hakanen (Cathy); grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Laura, Bradley (Ashley), Tia and Gerry. I was predeceased by my husband Walter, daughter Kathy and grandson Kyle. As per wishes, I will not be having a service and a private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in my name to Teen Challenge Thunder Bay.
~Joyce
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com