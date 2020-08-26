Mr. Jozsef Steve Kovacs age 90 years, a resident of Thunder Bay passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Jozsef was born in Kenézlo Village, Hungary. He left for Budapest when he was a young man to work as a carpenter. In 1956, he came to Canada during the Hungarian Revolution. He and his wife Clara married in 1958. He was a talented carpenter and built many houses and pieces of furniture. He was a passionate fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and never missed a game. He was employed with the City of Thunder Bay and retired from the Canada Games Complex after 10 years in 1993. Lovingly remembered by his wife Clara (nee Novak), daughter Clara Letourneau (Mario), and son Joe David Kovacs.

Joe touched many hearts with his kindness and gentle ways. His home and family were his first priority.

Predeceased by numerous family members in Hungary. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, when family and friends will gather for Funeral Mass at 1:00pm, at St. Patrick's Cathedaral celebrated by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G.. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. If friends desire, memorials to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

The wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining a social distance of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the service. Jozsef Kovacs will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.



