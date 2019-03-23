|
Today shalt thou be with me in Paradise
DECEMBER 22, 1950 – MARCH 16, 2019
Judith Darlene Wellington, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Judy was a resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor, 6S Tulip Wing.
On that sunny day, Judy's long, arduous journey ended. Even though Parkinson's Disease took away her abilities, it NEVER diminished her strong willed character.
Judy's working years were spent as a homemaker for the Red Cross; later graduating from the PSW program at Confederation College. Unfortunately, this career was cut short with the early onset of Parkinson's.
Left to grieve are her sisters, Gloria and Marion; brothers, Larry and Walter; nephew, Andrew and nieces, Marnie and Mandy.
Judy was predeceased by her parents, Clarence “Jim” and Margaret, older sister Edith in infancy as well as many aunts and uncles.
Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date, where Judy will be laid to rest in their family plot in Riverside Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
Luke 23:43
-The Wellington, Happy and Wolowich families
