July 22, 1949 - February 21, 2019
God has gained another angel.
It is with broken hearts the family announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Judy at the age of 69, after a brief battle with cancer at the TBRHSC. Judy had her family by her side day and night. She was never left alone, as she came from a loving, caring, close knit family. Judy was a go getter, worked hard, loved life and was always there to help anyone in need. Judy met the love of her life, John Biley and they were blessed with four beautiful children, nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Judy and John would spend many weekends and days at the island with the children and grandchildren, golfing, BBQ'ing, playing baseball and camping. Baseball became a big part of their lives, as the children played and moved on, the grandchildren took over, she never missed their games. Judy loved gardening, playing in her yard with plants and ornaments, and always keeping her yard nice. In earlier years Judy loved playing baseball, golfing, and bowling with her siblings and friends. She also disked at the Moose on May Street. Judy retired from the Walford after many years of being their Head Cook loved it as well as making many friends to look after her ailing husband John. Judy continued life with her partner (Peter) after John's death. They loved traveling, going to Vegas, different Casino's, Duluth and other places. Judy also loved going to the casino's bingos and hanging out with her sister and best friend Pauline. She was a member of the Ladies of the Moose Chapter 1338 for forty years. Judy is survived by her partner Peter, loving children Janet, Jo-Dee (Lynn), James (Jenny), grandchildren Tre (Jessica), Tommy (Victoria), Johnny, Brady, Anna Marie, Jessie, Braden, Jada, Jayden and great granddaughter Olivia, also by Peter's children Shane, Kim, Derek and Chaiise, sisters Deanna Zulianello, Pauline Bisignano (Aldo), sister-in-law Diane Wanzuk, brothers Nick (Judy), Billy, Mike (Pat), Paul (Mary), Dennis (Marsha) and brother-in-law Paul Peltola, aunts Phyliss Stokoluk and Katherin Manelick, sisters-in-law Gloria Carter, Darcy Kramer (Mark). Also survived by many cousins, nephews and nieces. Predeceased by her loving husband John and son Jason, sisters MaryAnn Peltola, sister & brother-in-law Barb and Winston Rahmer, brother George Wanzuk. brothers-in-law Norman Zulianello, Dave Biley and Tom Carter. Parents George and Anne Wanzuk, In-laws Mike and Jullia Biley, plus many uncles, aunts and cousins. Judy was much loved by her siblings children, grandchildren and great granddaughter. She will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Rest in Peace Sweet Judy you deserve it. A special thanks goes out to the Doctors who cared for her, Dr. Mozzon, Dr. Chan, Dr. K. Simpson, Dr. Davies and the staff on 3C. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy's memory to the Northern Cancer Foundation, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life for Judy Biley will be held March 4th, from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the Moose Hall, 317 S. May Street.