Mrs. Judith “Judy” Anne Tinnes, 77 years, of Red Rock, Ontario passed away peacefully, with her husband by her side on Monday, July 1, 2019 in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, Nipigon, Ontario. Judy nursed for many years, with the hospital, with Public Health and with Dilico. She was a twelve year resident at Firehill where she enjoyed all the wild creatures that came calling. Predeceased by her parents – Elaine and Dennis Hillier, by two brothers-in-law – Mike and George Tinnes and a nephew George Tinnes Jr. She is survived by her husband John of Red Rock, her children – David (Sherri) Tinnes of Thunder Bay, Ontario and Susan (Merlin) Bulmer of Red Rock, Ontario, her grandchildren – Tessa Tinnes of Thunder Bay, Alex (Kayla) Bulmer {Aubree and Regin} of Thunder Bay, Donovan Bulmer and Garette Bulmer of Red Rock, by her brother John (Fern) Hillier of Brampton, Ontario, by brother and sisters-in-law – Erwin (Dawn) Tinnes of Grenada, the Caribbean, Rose Tinnes and Kathleen Tinnes both of Aylmer, Ontario. Nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. According to Judy's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #226, Red Rock on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1 P.M. until 3 P.M. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.