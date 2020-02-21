|
|
JULY 22/49 – FEB. 21/19
In loving memory of our
beautiful sister, mother
and grandmother Judy.
The angels sang,
“Amazing Grace”
The Lord came down
and touched your face.
He held your hand
and whispered low
“Come with me, it's time to go.”
The angels lined up
side by side
As Heaven's gates
then opened wide.
A “Special Gift” was on the way
You are with your loved ones
where the angels sing.
We send you kisses on their lips
and hugs in their wings.
Look after her God
don't leave her alone.
You see, it's her first year
away from home.
Put your arms around her
and hold her with care,
Watch her and love her,
until we get there.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
but you didn't go alone,
A part of us went with you
the day God called you home.
Forever loved and missed.
You will live on in our hearts and walk with us through life.
~Your loving children,
grandchildren, sisters,
brothers and their families