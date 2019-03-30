|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Judy Dubois announces her passing on March 27, 2019, with her family at her side at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. On line condolences at:
Judy was born on July 18, 1950, and lived her life in Thunder Bay. On July 27, 1974, she married Brian Dubois and they would have celebrated 45 memorable years together this summer. Besides building a nurturing home for her family she worked in administration at the Lakehead Board of Education.
Judy loved cooking, reading, blues music and camping at Grand Marais where the breathtaking view of the big lake was her passion.
Judy will be forever missed by her husband Brian, son Jeff (Melissa Holmes), and grandson Mathey Miller. She is also survived by her mother Irene Hugar, sister Janet McCartney, many sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, as well as several other family members. She was predeceased by infant son Jeremy, father Nicholas Hugar, and mother-in-law Alice Dubois.
A special thank you to all of the excellent doctors and the wonderful nursing staff of 2B who took such special care of Judy.
Following Judy's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be a private interment at a later date.
If so desired, donations to your favorite charity would be appreciated.
www.jenkens-funeral.ca