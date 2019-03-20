|
Judy Nichols (King) passed away at home on March 16, 2019 with her husband and best friend Jerry by her side. Her passing marks the end of a courageous 3 year journey with ALS. Online condolences
She is also survived by two sons and their spouses, Jamie Nichols (Jesse Roberts) and Jerry Nichols (Julie Cosgrove) and her grand children Orran and Ella Nichols.
She was born in Thunder Bay to Joyce and Clifford King (dec.) and grew up in Westfort with her siblings: Pat King-Lacharity, Gail Stachow, Cliff King and Fred King (dec.).
Judy started working as an early childhood educator at Confederation College leaving after 5 years to concentrate on raising her family and establishing the family home on Lakeshore Drive. She eventually returned to formal employment as an office manager for Garden Lake Timber before retiring after 18 years.
In her retirement she enjoyed travelling with her husband to visit friends as well as extended trips to Southeast Asia, New Zealand, Alaska, and Scotland. She also enjoyed wilderness camping and canoe tripping with her family.
Judy was especially known for her love of all things gardening and growing, boasting several expansive perennial gardens at her home. She was always willing to lend her expertise to friends and family.
Basketry was also a big part of her life. She honed her skills over many years, travelled great distances to learn from others and went to great lengths to gather raw materials. Her joy was in the making and giving of baskets as she would often give away her creations if someone seemed to be admiring one. She also routinely hosted basketry workshops to share her knowledge with others.
Throughout her illness, Judy demonstrated remarkable grace and an unwavering strength of spirit. Judy is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service and reception will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 23rd at St. Thomas Anglican Church, 1400 Edward Street South.
In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS Canada would be greatly appreciated.
