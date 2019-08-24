|
|
Mrs. Judy Stebner, age 77 years, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre after a very unexpected illness with family by her side.
Judy was born on June 16, 1942 in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. She worked at Zellers County Fair most of her adult life and had many close friends and coworkers. She very active with charities for Multiple Sclerosis and the Humane Society.
Judy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Mark and Glen, daughter Jo-Anne, son-in-law Robert, and her granddaughter Rachel. As well as her sister Mayanne, many nieces, nephews and her very best friend/walking companion, her dog Tanner, who helped keep her active during her retirement. She was predeceased by her husband Leo, sister Pat, brother Terry, and her parents George and Ann, who are all waiting for her with open arms.
As per Judy's wishes there will be no service. If friends so desire, donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society.