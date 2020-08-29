1/1
Judy Tuomi
1955 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Judy Tuomi on August 25, 2020 at the age of 65.

A lifelong resident of Thunder Bay, Judy was born January 18, 1955, the daughter of the late Margaret and Ernie Tuomi. Judy graduated from FWCI in 1973 and enjoyed attending recent reunion events. She previously worked for the former Ministry of Government Services, first at the Switchboard and later operating the Copy Center. This gave her the opportunity to interact with everyone in the James Street Government Building, of whom she spoke highly.

Judy was a generous and dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Her special light was her granddaughter Kira. Everyone she spoke with knew that she was a grandmother and it was obvious that Kira was her pride and joy. She treasured family gatherings and always made everyone feel welcome with her outgoing personality and loving nature. Judy spent as much time as she could out at her camp at Northern Lights Resort, often staying up throughout the night to watch the stars from the beach. She loved to socialize, joining many lively card games, campfires, potlucks, and dances with her camp family.

Judy was admired for her free spirit and infectious enthusiasm for life, never afraid to dance like no one was watching. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Ryan Tuomi (Tracie Smith) and Colin Brescacin (Vanessa Herceg), her granddaughter Kira Tuomi, her brothers Rick (Sue Young), Bob (Carol) and Bill (Mary Ann) Tuomi and many nephews and nieces. Judy always spoke of her guardian angels and will now be watching over those she loved. She is at rest with the angels, fairies, and butterflies that captured her imagination.

Due to COVID-19 limitations, a private family funeral will be held in the Blake Funeral Chapel with burial at Mountain View Cemetery to follow. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice in her name would be appreciated.

Judy Tuomi will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 29, 2020.
