|
|
Judy Vance, 69, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 14, 2020 at St. Joseph's Care Group Hospice following a courageous battle with cancer. Judy was born June 16, 1950 in Port Arthur. She attended Oliver Road Public School and Hammarskjold High School. She started her working career at Eaton's prior to moving jobs to Metro where she spent over 30 years, and where she eventually retired in 2015. Judy had many interests, including cooking, camping, fishing, and gardening. Judy loved to cook for family and friends and looked forward to holidays where she prepared fabulous feasts. Judy also loved animals owning several beloved dogs over the years. Judy is survived by her mother Valerie Ferguson, son Paul Asmunt (Liisa), grandchildren Brittany, Jordan Asmunt, sister Susan Ferguson (Eric), brother Peter Thomas (Joan), and several nieces and nephews (John, Colin, Morgan, Nadine and Jenna), as well as several great nieces and nephews. Judy was predeceased by her father John (Jack) Ferguson in 2014, daughter Jennifer Asmunt in 2017, and sister Barbara Morancy in 2018. A special thank you to her loving friends Michelle Uurainen and Linda Weir for their friendship and their loving support over the many years. Everyone from the family would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of the doctors and nursing staff who cared for Judy throughout her illness. As per Judy's final wishes cremation has taken place. A private family interment will follow at a later date. The family graciously declines flowers and other gifts. Donations to the Humane Society or any of the animal rescues would be very dear to Judy's heart.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com