Jukka Matias (John) Koskinen

Jukka Matias (John) Koskinen Obituary


Sept. 20, 1947 ~ Jan. 10, 2020
Jukka Matias (John) passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Born in Finland he came to Port Arthur in 1951. Son of the late Eero and Eva. Survived by Pirjo Kuokkanen (Jussi), niece Jaana Wycisk and family, nephews Jouni and Janne and their families. Also survived by relatives in U.S.A. and Finland. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will take place at a later date. Thank you to the staff of 3 South for your special care of John. We also thank Northwest Funeral Alternative for their assistance at this time.
