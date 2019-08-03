|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of John on July 27, 2019, from an aneurism, at the age of 67. He had worked at Provincial Papers for 32 years. When they closed he moved on to OTBC Buildings Services. After four years of maintenance work he retired for the second time to spend his days with the love of his life. They spent many days traveling and enjoying the grandchildren. John was never really retired as he loved to keep himself busy helping others on their home repairs. He had a passion for tackling any kind of job and teaching others the tricks of the trades. In his younger years he could be found at the Riverview Race Track, racing the stock cars that he had built. That would explain the love for Nascar. Survived by his soul mate, Diana; daughters Amanda, Sherenna, and Kristi and son Jason; grandchildren Damon, Jaxson, Mason, Tallon, Keanna, Taylor, and Alexandria. John is now enjoying all those secret fishing spots with his Papsi, and Heikki. He is also predeceased by Aiti, Maija, father-in-law Roger and nephews Kyle, Steven and Don. John never stopped giving, even at the end. Please donate to the Trillium Foundation for Donor recipients. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Online condolences
