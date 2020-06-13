She was fiercely loved. It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Julia Antoniszyn (neé Czarnecka) age 94, resident of Thunder Bay, announces her passing on June 8, 2020.



Julia was born in Brykula Stara, Poland, where she lived until post-war relocation to Zlotoglowice in western Poland. There, she met and married Emil Antoniszyn in 1947, and later immigrated to Canada with their two sons, John (Jan) and Joe (Józef) in August 1958. They settled in Fort William (now Thunder Bay), joining Emil's parents in Westfort, where they raised their family, completed with the arrival of daughter Alina.



Julia was a force. Unbelievably strong physically, mentally, and emotionally, she lived frugally and donated generously to many charities – because others were always in greater need. She worked hard and prayed harder. A devoted member of St. Casmir's Church, Julia took great comfort in attending mass throughout her life. She was a member of the Catholic Women's League and shared her beautiful singing voice in the Church Choir. She was also a member of the Polish Ladies' Circle (Kólko Polek), the Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Polish Branch 149, and a long-time member of the Polish Millennium Choir.



An avid baker, Julia generously contributed to fundraisers such as church teas and bazaars. She enjoyed getting together socially to make pierogi at the Church and Legion. She generously shared her delicious homemade goodies with neighbours, particularly the elderly and infirm. She loved gardening and took great pride tending to fruits, vegetables, and flowers all year long, including wintering geraniums to promote the best blooms for the spring season. The yard around her home, like her family, was meticulously tended and nurtured.



There was little that Julia could not do when she put her mind to it. After years of hesitation, she learned to drive in her 50s and went on to be the designated driver for a group of widowed ladies, shuttling to and from church each week for many years. She held a valid driver's licence until her last day. She would willingly try her hand at almost anything, usually with considerable success. And if not success, then wry amusement.



Above all else, Julia loved her family. She will be deeply missed by her children John Antoniszyn of Thunder Bay, Joe (Judy) Antoniszyn of St. Catharines, and Alina (John) Kelly of Toronto. Grandchildren Lisa and Paul Antoniszyn and Sarah and Rachel Kelly mourn the loss of their much loved Babcia. Julia was pre-deceased by her loving husband Emil in 1994, and by her two sisters and two brothers in Poland.



A heartfelt thanks to Floor 2C staff, doctors, and team at Thunder Bay Regional Health Centre, who cared for Julia with much compassion in her last days, making the best of a terrible situation in light of the ongoing pandemic. Our family cannot thank you enough.



Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Julia's life will be scheduled at a time when we can all gather again. If friends desire, donations may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice.



Julia Antoniszyn will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





