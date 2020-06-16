Passed away at the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Julia Davidson (nee Turcotte) of Petawawa, is survived by children Jamie Davidson, Rae Ellen Davidson and their father Wayne Davidson. Grandchildren Kimberly, Alexander, Katie & Farrah. Julia was the daughter of the late Victor and Linda Turcotte (nee Matthews). Sister of Douglas Turcotte (Judy), Tammy Hoffman (Dalton), William Turcotte (Gabriella) and the late Randy Turcotte. She was predeceased by her partner later in life Laurier St Cyr. Julia passed with loving family warm in her heart. Her previous homes included Kirkland Lake, Barrie and Thunder Bay, Ont where she raised a wonderful family, taking pride in all 4 of her grandchildren and their accomplishments. Gramma Julie was always the biggest cheerleader at dance and sports events. She had many friends and was a highly regarded, well respected local primary school teacher. Julia worked past the age of retirement by choice because she loved the art of teaching and inspiring young children. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Pembroke Regional Hospital, who cared for Julia with much compassion in her last days. Cremation has taken place and due to her wishes a formal service will not be held but she will be thought of and remembered by family and friends often. Condolences may be made as a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.





