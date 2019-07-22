|
|
1925-2019
The family of Julia Sophia Donak are very sad to announce her passing on Sunday, May 12th, 2019 in Hayden, Idaho.
Julia was born on March 1, 1925 in Fort William (Thunder Bay), Ontario to Jan and Suzanna Donak. As a young lady she worked at Max Halter's Jewelry Store on Simpson Street. She moved to Toronto for a short period of time and then, along with her sister Irene, made her way to Los Angeles. It was then that she began her 34-year career with the Los Angeles Visiting Nurses in the position of Payroll Manager. She made one final big move when, upon retirement, she and her sister moved to Hayden, Idaho.
Julia and Irene were avid volunteers, lending a helping hand wherever needed. They were lifelong advocates for animal welfare, and were responsible for the rescue and care of several cats and dogs. They were generous supporters of the Humane Society and for 18 years they organized the “Blessing of the Animals”. Talented crafters, Julia and Irene also formed their own very successful crafting business – “Julene's”. Their art was always in high demand.
Julia was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Louie, John and Joe, and her sisters Mary Vizdos, Sophie, Sue Spisak, Cecilia Spencer and Margaret Laakso. She is survived by her beloved sister Irene as well as four generations of nieces and nephews throughout the United States and Canada. Despite the distances she always maintained close relationships with all the family.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service and Internment will take place at a later date in Thunder Bay.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, donations to your local Humane Society or any Animal Welfare Agency would be greatly appreciated.
A Funeral Mass for Julia is to be held on Thursday, July 25th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, Thunder Bay, with Rev. Joseph Arockiam officiating. Visitation will take place prior to the Mass with Private Family Internment following the service. Arrangements are in care of J. Olynick, Box 169, Murillo, ON, P0T 2G0
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on July 23, 2019