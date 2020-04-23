Home

Julia Landmesser


1950 - 2020
Julia Landmesser Obituary

It is with extreme heavy hearts and great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt Julia Anne (Julie) Landmesser (nee Secord) on April 19, 2020.

Julie was born on December 22nd, 1950 to parents Andrew and Margaret Secord in Fort William Ontario. She loved spending time cooking and with her family. She recently found a love for exercise at the NorWest Community Health Centre, where she made many new friends.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law Derek and Tammy landmesser and granddaughters Megan, Sarah and Rachel Landmesser. Son Shane Landmesser and Daughter Kimberly Landmesser granddaughter Chalise Landmesser and Great granddaughter Levi Landmesser. Sister Marilyn Watts brother in law Bert Watts and nephew Bert Watts Jr (Tracey)

A celebration of Julie's life will be announced at a later date.

