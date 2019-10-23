Home

More Obituaries for Julia Read
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia "Julie" Read

Julia "Julie" Read Obituary

Julia "Julie" Read passed away peacefully on October 21st, 2019 at Roseview Manor. Julie was born in Transcona, MB. After meeting her husband Fred in Toronto, they settled in Thunder Bay to raise son Rick. Julie's main interests were her home, family and fishing with Fred. She is survived by her son Rick (Rosanne), sister Helen, brothers Stan and Ed and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Fred, sisters Carole, Mary and brothers Charlie, Peter and Joseph. There will be no funeral service, as per Julie's wishes. We wish to thank Roseview Manor - Renaissance Unit for their excellent care and compassion. If desired, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.


