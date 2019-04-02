|
|
It is with deepest sadness the family of Julia (Marion) Wragg (nee Killkullen) announce her passing on March 30, 2019 with her family at her side. This was shortly after we celebrated her 90th Birthday. She will be sadly missed by her husband Bill, son Glenn Wragg (Susan), daughter Doreen Sault (Bo); grandchildren Michael Wragg (Olivia Olson) and Chris Wragg, BJ Sault (Ashleigh) and Mandy Lovis (Matt); great grandchildren Will and Joey Sault and Braxton and Abrey Lovis; brother-in-law Dorsey Drew and sister-in-law Shirley Wragg. Marion was born in Fort William. She married her husband Bill on July 25, 1951. She spent her days as a loving Mother, eventually entered the workforce. She worked for many years at Eaton's Store and then at the book store in Confederation College, until her retirement. Her leisure time was spent travelling with Bill, enjoying her many crafts, metal detecting, painting, fishing and camping. She was predeceased by her parents Rita and James, her sister Verna Drew, brothers Patrick (Evelyn) and Jimmy. Special thanks to the caring staff at Pioneer Ridge for their loving attention and care to both Mom and Dad through the years, and their support and caring to the family during her final hours. A Family Graveside Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Society would be greatly appreciated.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com