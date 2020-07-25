1/1
Julie (Turpin) Groombridge
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Julie Groombridge (Turpin) on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 57. Julie was born August 9, 1962 in Dryden, ON. Julie was happiest spending time with her family, especially Claire and Jude, her grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering, assisting residents with leisure activities for over 10 years. Julie will be deeply missed by her loving husband Peter, daughter Shanna (Karl) Skogstad, grandchildren Claire and Jude; son Jayden, mother Lorraine Turpin, brother Ron Turpin, brother Mike (Loretta) Turpin, nephew Devin (Amber) Turpin and niece Leah (Mike) Nazvesky. Special life-long friend Leeann Clarke (Mount Brydges, ON) and her furry friend Sadie will keep Julie forever in their hearts. Julie was predeceased by her father Maurice Turpin. Julie was loved; she will be missed and she will be forever in our hearts.
Love Groombridge, Turpin and Skogstad families.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
July 25, 2020
Every time I saw her she was smiling, kind and lifted me up! A fighter if ever I knew one. Peter....I don’t even know what to say honey....it was a long battle for both of you. ......our prayers are that you have strength and know there are so many that love you. We send our love to you and the family. Again so sorry for your loss honey.....❤
Bonnie and Dave Ketchum
Friend
July 25, 2020
Julie had so many challenges to face and you were always right there with her Peter. She was lucky to have you and you were lucky to have her. My heart felt condolences and prayers go out to you and your family. Take care my friend.
Jo-Ann Brown
Friend
July 25, 2020
Peter, what a brave, strong woman you had there. Julie fought a hard battle to stay with you all. May she rest now. Our sincere condolences to you, Shana, Jayden and Family. Julie was a beautiful lady.
Chris and Jacquie
Friend
July 25, 2020
My condolences to Peter & the families. Julie always had a smile for me, I will remember her that way.
Crystal Bradica
Family
July 25, 2020
Julie was a brave, kind soul. She always thought of others and just kept putting one foot forward. Rest now Julie.
My condolences to her family and friends.
Brandy Sedore
