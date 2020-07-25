It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Julie Groombridge (Turpin) on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 57. Julie was born August 9, 1962 in Dryden, ON. Julie was happiest spending time with her family, especially Claire and Jude, her grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering, assisting residents with leisure activities for over 10 years. Julie will be deeply missed by her loving husband Peter, daughter Shanna (Karl) Skogstad, grandchildren Claire and Jude; son Jayden, mother Lorraine Turpin, brother Ron Turpin, brother Mike (Loretta) Turpin, nephew Devin (Amber) Turpin and niece Leah (Mike) Nazvesky. Special life-long friend Leeann Clarke (Mount Brydges, ON) and her furry friend Sadie will keep Julie forever in their hearts. Julie was predeceased by her father Maurice Turpin. Julie was loved; she will be missed and she will be forever in our hearts.

Love Groombridge, Turpin and Skogstad families.



