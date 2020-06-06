It is with profound sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of Julie Pacifico, on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020, at the age of 44 years.



Born in Thunder Bay, Julie worked as the Admissions Officer at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.



Julie was an unselfishly dedicated daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was the rock of the family who bound everyone together. Julie's family and friends were her life. She loved to organize gatherings and was the happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. Julie was outgoing and very social with a great sense of humour and sarcasm. Julie touched so many lives and is gone from our lives far too soon.



Julie will be remembered by her parents, Vincenzo and Emilia Pacifico, brother Tony (Leanna), sister Silvana (Franco) Marchese and nephews Brandon, Jordan, Jacob, Matthew, and Lucas. Numerous other relatives also survive in Thunder Bay, Italy and Toronto.



Due to restrictions of today a private family funeral will be held to celebrate Julie's life. Should family and friends wish to watch the service, a live stream link can be found at the bottom of Julie's page at www.sargentandson.com on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Should family and friends desire, memorial donations can be made to the “Julie Pacifico Memorial Fund” at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.

https://memorial.sargentandson.com/julia-pacifico/4231150/index.php The funds will be used to directly impact the students that Julie was so passionate about. On-line condolencesmay be made at

www.sargentandson.com

A full obituary can be found on the Sargent & Son website.

