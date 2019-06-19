|
|
(nee Ross)She will always be remembered as a special gift to this world.
1959-2019
It is with profound grief yet grateful hearts for the life we shared with Juliette, that the family announces her passing June 15, 2019.
Juliette was raised on the family farm, the cherished daughter of Phyllis & Lloyd Ross, where she acquired a strong work ethic and a no nonsense approach to life. Beautiful both inside and out, fiercely independent and trustworthy, she carried these qualities throughout her life. Juliette thoroughly enjoyed her time working at Avis, Marostica Motors, Team 100 and Street City Realty. Many of her co-workers became close friends.
She married the love of her life Brian Collier, and they enjoyed 38 wonderful years together. Brian and Juliette's adventurous spirits took them on many trips together and they travelled to Ireland, Jamaica, Mexico, England, Cuba, the Dominican and many other places. Very outgoing and active they enjoyed golf, softball and playing pool. Many memories were made also in the billiard league they belonged to for 20 years.
Juliette's passion in life was to always be there for her family and friends. Her generous, joyful spirit and infectious laughter drew people to her.
Predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Phyllis Ross, her brothers Ron, Scott, and her niece Jeannine Ross, also by her in-laws Mary and Travice Collier.
Juliette is survived by sister Judy (Don) Brown, brothers Philip and Tim (Kathy) Ross, brother-in-law Cory (Andrea) O'Kelly, sisters-in-law Judy and Gayle Ross, Carol (Bob) Thayer, Wanda (Norm) Collier, Winona Collier and many loved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
Juliette will live on in our hearts forever.
Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com