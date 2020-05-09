June Gloria Meady led a life of passion and joy. Her motto was, “I'm too blessed to be stressed” and she shared her warmth and humour with everyone. She loved without reserve until May 1 when her great heart stilled. Her children sadly share the news of her passing. Our mother was born in Port Arthur, however, while still very young her family moved to Denmark. Shortly thereafter, the Nazis occupied the country and she ended up spending her childhood and youth overseas living upstairs from the bakery which her father established in Randers. June became an avid bicyclist like all Danes and literally could bike from one end of the small country to the other. After returning to Canada she began her career as the first female illustrator at Can-Car and it was while illustrating technical manuals that she met her husband Bill. He wrote the text and she drew the pictures –a match that was meant to be. At their wedding one friend opined,” can a cabbage roll and a Danish pastry ever get along?” and the answer is, “yes,” for they raised five children whom they loved in the pink palace with one dog and a village of cats until Bill's passing in 2006. June was always very artistic and her paintings adorn any homes. She was often called upon when an artistic touch was needed and never said no. She restored several statues for St. Peter's Church where she was an active member and one of St. Joseph for Hogarth Riverview Manor. The Catholic Women's League was a special interest for Mom and she was St.Peter's first president. Later, she become president for the Diocese and was subsequently honoured as a Life Member. Active in the PTA when we were young, she made many friends and was always busy raising money and advocating for children. She lobbied to get a public library in the East End and along with her army of women, helped to get St. Peter's School a library and a gymnasium. June also was a Brown Owl and led the 5th Pack of Brownies on many happy adventures including camping in her backyard with Kuvaz the wonder dog. Besides art, June loved reading, new gadgets and making things, including sewing outfits for her children and quilting for her grandchildren. She loved being Nana to ten beautiful grandchildren and three great-grandchildren that were a special joy to her. She had a second career as the Sports Manager at the County Fair Canadian Tire and could tell you more about guns, ammo and fish finders than most people would believe. She loved travelling even if it was to Grand Marais, and trips to Slovakia and Denmark were cherished highlights.
Left to mourn are her children Angela (Parry Harnden), Pamela (Jim Parker), Lori (Tony Pecchia), Bruce (Lori Guttman) and Michael, grandchildren Jessica Beck, Sarah Davey, Madeleine Matte, Jordan, Jakob, Karina, Drew and Shalyn Meady (Clifford Anderson), Aaron and Trevor Pecchia and great-grandchildren Keira Garwood and William and Theo Anderson. Her brother Gordon Vase and sister Yvonne Day miss her terribly as does special relative Elda Pessotti and sisters-in-law Mary St. Louis and Teresa Kabernick. She is also missed by her loyal companion big Willy the cat. June was pre-deceased by her parents Henry and Anni Vase, sister Babse, husband William, brothers-in-law George Meady, Harry St. Louis, Roy Deck Art Kabernick and Paul Day and sisters-in-law Norma Vase, Annie Deck, Amelia Meady-Mutz, Darlene Meady and many other dear relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends of all ages. She will be buried in a private interment at St. Patrick's cemetery and her funeral and celebration of life will be postponed until a later date. Donations to St. Peter's Church are appreciated and could be made directly or online at Canadahelps.org. June was the 21st century Viking woman and many remember her helmet which she would wear to jolly people out of blue moods or boredom. Her sense of humour was ever present and infectious and when June smiled, people smiled back. We honour her beautiful, loving spirit and hope that she is doing the tango with Dad and catching up with her good friends Gels Trevis and Joan Vallee.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.