June 6, 1935-August 2, 2019
Penny Legge bade farewell in a tranquil home setting after a wonderful life providing service as a registered nurse, (classic) English midwife and enjoying many people on the way and the beauty of nature. Born June Mary Penny, she left a loving family in England at 22 to seek adventure in the "Americas." She spent 5 years in Pediatric Nursing, General Nursing and Midwifery (delivered 102 babies). She ended up as head nurse of Peds at St. Joseph's Hospital, later moving to administration. An enthusiastic seamstress, in 1971 she made and wore the first nurse's pantsuit in the Lakehead. She taught a new problem solving system of charting to all nursing staff, and physicians as well.
She sang with the Lakehead Choral Group and later with the Thunder Bay Symphony Chorus, and was choir historian at the end. She left hospital work to run her new husband's solo family medical practice and befriend two part time little boys. Volunteering was important to Penny. She was lead volunteer at the Dew Drop Inn for 6 years, assisted with symphony fundraising and volunteered at the Rehab Department at TBRHSC, portering people to and fro. She loved interacting with people all her life. At the age of 65, she took to the road in a poignant acting role in Bosom Buddies, performing in 12 towns supporting breast cancer research. Her husband David kept her busy, and at 73 she helped with the Thunder Bay and Duluth Rotarians constructing a medical clinic in the Peruvian Amazon. She was fortunate enough to travel to some interesting countries with her husband on coroner/pathologist exchanges. She leaves her loving husband David and his small tribe (stepson John (Kim) and their son Jackson, Fernie B.C.), and his immediate family. Penny's sister Glad (Ken) Jones remains in England (Lyme Regis) and she loved her 4 nieces, 1 nephew and their families in England and Australia. She was predeceased by parents Nora and Thomas, and sister Noni. Penny dealt with lymphoma for a number of years, with great strength and tenacity. The care from the entire Team at TBRHSC and latterly with the VON and LHIN was outstanding in all respects. Compassion and skilled management were well coordinated and reassuring. Drs. LaFerrierre, Anthes, Miller, Woods and many others on the pathway deserve our real gratitude. We are lucky to have these professionals in this community. At Penny's wishes, there will be no funeral. Announcements will be forthcoming about opportunities to lift a glass and salute this beautiful woman, with her quirky British humour and winning smile. She had many friends who will miss her dearly. Should anyone feel a donation is in order, the Regional Cancer Care (TBRHSC), the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra or the TB District Humane Society would all be worthy and grateful recipients. All 3 meant a lot to Penny (she was an ardent arts supporter, and passionate about animal welfare).
Friendship
Had I to make this journey all again, or even in some other life,
To set out on a path steeper, stonier and more beset by perils,
I would ask no more than this………………………..
That on that journey, I might find those people who have been my friends, those who had loved me, and those whom I had loved
Stacy Aummonier
(with thanks to Elizabeth Hopkins)
