|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our mother, friend and greatest supporter, June Robinson (Jonescu) at the age of 85. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21st in St. Joseph's Hospice.
June's determination and strength allowed her to overcome many obstacles throughout her life. Completing secretarial training, she worked many years in the mayor's office at the City of Port Arthur where she met the love of her life and best friend Peter Robinson. The two married on September 3rd, 1964. After amalgamation of the city she continued working for the mayor of the city of Thunder Bay until retiring in 1973 to dedicate herself to raising her family, which she loved above else. After the passing of her husband in 1986, she continued to selflessly devote herself to raising her 2 daughters, taking them on many trips, as she loved travelling.
Mom was a kind hearted, honest and generous woman who will be deeply missed by all who had the honour of knowing her.
June is survived by daughters, Heather Robinson (Chris Engelmann), Karen Moorey (Ian) and grandchildren, Paige and Gavin Moorey and nephews Barry (Anita) and Richard (Jane) Cuttress. She was predeceased by her husband Peter Robinson, Sister Julie Cuttress, nieces Susan Cuttress and Beverly Broad.
Our sincere thanks go out to the wonderful and compassionate care she received while at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre 2C and 1A and by the Hospice/Palliate Care team at St. Joseph's Care Group.
Following mom's wishes, a private graveside celebration will be held at a later time. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and are greatly appreciated.