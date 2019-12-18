|
June Ruth Neetenbeek passed away on December 12, 2019 in Bloomington, MN after a brief illness. June was born on June 3, 1932 in Eriksdale, Manitoba to Hjalmar and Ruth Hygaard. June moved with the family first to Kenora, Ontario and then to Port Arthur, (Thunder Bay) Ontario where she graduated from Port Arthur Collegiate Institute. June married James H. Neetenbeek on September 16,1952 in Port Arthur. June and Jim raised three children, sons Eric, Clark and daughter Janice. The family moved to Duluth in 1970.
June spent many years in the women's clothing business, first with Bev Porter's in Port Arthur, where she was the Office Manager and then with Maurices in Duluth, from which she retired in 1994 as Director of Merchandise Planning. Following retirement June and Jim moved to Pembroke Pines, Florida where they spent nearly 20 years enjoying the sun and warmth of south Florida until Jim's death in 2012, after which June relocated to Bloomington, Minnesota.
June was a devoted mother and grandmother, always promoting the interests of her family. June had a wry and mischievous sense of humor. As a young woman, she competed in many sports. An avid baseball fan, June watched baseball all her life and was a keen student of the game.
June will be dearly missed by sons Eric (Ann) and Clark along with grandchildren James and Louisa. June is survived by her brother Richard (Darlene) and sister Elaine as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. June was preceded in death by husband Jim, daughter Janice, her parents and brothers Hjalmar (Junior), Ellis, Harold and her twin, Russell.
June's life will be celebrated in a private family memorial in Duluth in the Spring. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Minnesota Masonic Charities, 11501 Masonic Home Drive, Bloomington, MN 55437. Arrangements are by Cremation Society of Minnesota-Edina.