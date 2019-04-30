|
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, June Weidner, after a long battle with heart disease. Born June 16, 1937 in Manitoulin Island, Ontario. June worked numerous jobs throughout her life until her retirement from Walmart, due to health concerns. She enjoyed visits with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous friends. June is predeceased by John (husband), Anne and Don Bailey (parents), James and John, her sons who were lost in infancy. She is survived by her sons Joseph and Donald (Kelly); grandchildren Alexis (Andy), Samantha (Matt), Zach (Cassie); great grandchildren Charlotte, Cora, and Ellie, numerous nieces, nephews, long time friends Leona and Claudette, as well as her tenant Linda, who she thought of as a daughter. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers family is asking to please make donations to a children's charity of choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street. Please sign the
