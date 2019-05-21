|
|
April 1, 1933 – May 17, 2019
Mr. Jure (George) Mandaric, age 86 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital.
Jure was born in Cista Velika, Croatia to Marko and Mara Mandaric on April 1, 1933. In 1955 Jure left Croatia and sought refuge in Italy. In April 1957 he immigrated to Canada, arriving in Halifax then travelled to Vancouver to work on the railroads. After some time he decided to move to Northwestern Ontario to work in the bush as a lumberjack having a home base of Port Arthur. There he met the love of his life Anita Karell. They were married in 1965 and together they raised their sons Elmer and Edward Karell. Jure eventually found employment at Keefer Terminals and Saskatchewan Wheat Pool. He retired in 1990 and went on to do what he enjoyed best, spending time with family and friends.
His favourite pastimes were gardening, making sausages, shish kabobs, homemade wine and spending time at the Velebit (Croatian Recreation Centre) where he was one of the founding members. Jure cherished the memories of his trips to the homeland where he stayed with his brother Ivan and his loving family, especially his great niece Ana. A smile always lit up his face when visiting with grandchildren or great grandchildren, which were the joys of his life.
Survived by sons Elmer Karell and Edward (Emelia) Karell; grandchildren Sandi-Lyn (Gene) Capasso, Daniel (Allison) Karell, Joanna (Nathan) Dawson and Brian Karell. Great grandchildren Lily and Anthony Capasso, Harley-Quinn Karell and Emma Dawson. Nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Predeceased by his parents Marko and Mara Mandaric; wife Anita Mandaric; brothers Petar, Ivan, and Petar Mandaric; sisters Iva Pleich and Ana Raich; and recently his great granddaughter twins Gwen and Clara Karell.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with family and friends gathering in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Croatian Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass at 10:00am celebrated by Fr. Francisco Blazek. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with the Vigil prayers offered at 7:30pm in the chapel.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers donations to The Kidney Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated.
A special thank you to Dr. Shahbazi and the Renal staff at the TBRHSC for their care these past 6 years. We'd also like to thank Dr. Miller. Tina, Heidi, and the wonderful staff at P.R. Cook apartments, thank you for taking such good care of George.
Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com