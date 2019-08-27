|
|
Justin Machendagoos born June 18th, 1980 passed away peacefully on July 5th, 2019 at the age of 39. Justin had sincerity in his kindness. Everyone could feel his sense of pride when he was around his family. Although he is no longer with us, our hearts will be left with all the memories and happiness he has brought into our lives. He is survived by his mother Cecilia (Eldon), his sisters: Cheryl (Jason), Shanon, and Ashley; his brothers Lawrence, and Andrew; His Aunts: Liza, Lillian (Bruce), and Rowena (Lorne), Uncles Xavier, Robert (Pat), Willie and Maurice; and many nephews, nieces and great-nephew. He is predeceased by his Grandparents Rosalie and Henry, five Uncles, two Aunties and a nephew. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 31st at the Jenkens Funeral Home at 11am, Reception to follow at Grace Place.