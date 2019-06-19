|
|
June 2, 1998 - June 19, 2017It's been two years but it feels
like yesterday
We close our eyes and see
your face
We hear you laugh and sing
And then we hear you take
your last breath
Then silence.
Life goes on but behind our
smiles we're hurting
We hurt so much that sometimes it's hard to breathe
We just want to hold you again
And tell you how much
we love you
But we have the strength to go on
Trusting that God will bring
us together again.
~ Forever loving you Justin
Love Mom and Dad
* * * * *
My brother Justin
I want you here with me
I want to hear you sing again
I want you to make lots of noise
in your room
I miss you
~ Love Matthew
* * * * *
JUSTIN PORTER
June 2, 1998 - June 19, 2017
I know you're in a better place
Where there is no pain
You're singing with the Angels
And you're laughing and
running again.
I miss you and love you
so much Justin
~ Love Grandma