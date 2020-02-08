|
Mrs. Justyne "Josie" Mentynski, age 96 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Josie was born September 2, 1923 in Ilnik Poland. She was taken as forced labour during WWII when Germany invaded Poland. She met her husband Michael in the holding camp, and they were married in that camp in 1945, and they
lost their only child as an infant. In 1946 they came to Canada. A new country with no education or knowledge of the English language, just the clothes on their backs. Josie worked in various restaurants, and then to the housekeeping department
at St. Joseph's Hospital, proudly retiring in 1988 as a supervisor. After Michael's death, she continued to enjoy gardening, St. Mary's Our Lady Queen of Poland Church, and her friends. Survived by her god-daughter Irena Elms. Predeceased by her husband Michael in 1996, and daughter Janina. Funeral services for Mrs. Josie Mentynski will be on Monday, February 10,
2020, at 11:30 am in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma, with the Rev. Mr. Larry Kurec officiating. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's R.C. Cemetery. If friends so desire, donations to the charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated.