Jyrki Koivisto
It is with great sorrow that the family of Jyrki Koivisto announce his sudden passing on August 30, 2020. Jyrki was born in Finland on December 6, 1967 and came to Thunder Bay with his family at the age of 4. Jyrki was an intellectual who excelled at everything he did. He studied chemistry in university and went on to his true calling as a passionate and committed teacher. Over his 25 yr career with the Lakehead School Board he encouraged and inspired countless students to be their best because he always found a way to connect with them. Recently he spearheaded the robotics club at Churchill and then at Superior high school. His deepest love however was for his two daughters Morgan and Teija. He was an incredibly patient and giving father, who was his happiest when he was sharing his love and insights with them. The pride he had for his daughters was evident in the way his face lit up when he spoke about them. He is also survived by his wife Kim, his daughters, father Paavo, several aunts, uncles and cousins in Canada and Finland. He was predeceased by his mother Seija in 2011. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at a later date.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
