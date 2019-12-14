Home

Kal Mullo Obituary

Mr. Kal Mullo, a longtime resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospice on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019, at the age of 78 years. He was employed as a statistician at Great Lakes Forest Products from 1966 to 1997. He was a very strong, stubborn Finnlander who thoroughly enjoyed the family camp and sauna on Walkinshaw Lake. He is survived by his two sons Marc and Eric, along with two sisters Kaija Mueller of Thunder Bay, ON and Lea Anderson Okotoks, AB. Kal was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Florence Mullo. Dad will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. As per Dad's wishes, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

