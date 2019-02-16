|
|
July 14, 1947 - February 13, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kaleva Mantyla. Kal was born in Veteli, Finland and lived the majority of his life in Thunder Bay. Retired from Northstar/ Bruno's Contracting Ltd. Kal enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his cats. Predeceased by his parents Lilli and Kauko Mantyla, sister Ulla Laurin. Survived by Elizabeth Mantyla, Pentii (Karen) Mantyla, Anita (Joe) Laurenson, and children Karen, Darlene, Kristi, Allyson and Kyle. Numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and other relatives also survive in Canada and Finland. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at Current River Rec Centre, 450 Dewe Ave., at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 9th, 2019.
