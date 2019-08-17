|
|
With heavy hearts the Liimu Family announce the passing of Kalevi Liimu, on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Kalevi moved his family from Helsinki, Finland to Thunder Bay, Ontario in 1962 where he became a pillar in the community as a renowned sausage maker and meat processor. He opened Finn Meats in 1965 where he built a reputation for producing some of the best sausage in NW Ontario. Kalevi expanded Finn Meats in 1968 to a location in the East End and remained there until he retired in 1978. Kalevi continued in his sons business, European Meats, until the time of his passing. He was known for his jokes, his laughter, and his kindness and was an essential part of the business. Kalevi will be dearly missed by the staff of European Meats who he considered family, and the clients who loved their interactions with him.
Kalevi is survived by his son Jukka Liimu, daughter Tina Liimu, grandsons Jared and Wyatt Liimu, and considered daughter Debra Reith. He was predeceased by his wife Aila.
The family extends a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Roseview for their compassionate care.
Respecting Kalevi's wishes there will not be a funeral. A private family celebration of Popsi's life will be held a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Northern Superior – The Kidney Foundation of Canada.