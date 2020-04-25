Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Karen Ingberg-Bushby

Karen Ingberg-Bushby Obituary

It is with profound sadness that the family of Karen Lee Ingberg-Bushby announces her passing on April 13, 2020 at T.B.R.H.S.C. with her husband Mel by her side. Karen, aged 65, lost her courageous battle with cancer.

Karen was born in Fort William, Ontario on April 4, 1955. She spent 25 years working at the Canadian Grain Commission before taking an early retirement. In her early years she spent her winters skiing and her summers playing tennis, both of which she excelled at.

Karen met her husband Mel in the fall of 1985 and from that moment on, her life changed. They built their dream home on Lake Shebandowan where Karen discovered another sport she excelled at - fishing! She out fished her husband every time and never failed to return with her limit. Winters were spent with many vacations in Las Vegas and trips to multiple sunny destinations, before settling in Venice, Florida for 25 years. This is where her passion for golf began. When she wasn't playing golf she was at the gym building up strength and endurance so she could drive the ball even further! Summers were spent at the Fort William Country Club where in 2018 she won the Ladies Club Championship.

Predeceased by her father Alfred and grandmother Gladys Johnson. Survived by her husband Mel; mother Eleanor; brothers Rob, Blair and Alan; sisters Sue (Don) and Debbie (Blair); step-sons Brad (Alana) and Kyle (Brittany) and numerous nieces and nephews. Karen had a very special place in her heart for her nephews Adam and Jesse and was extremely proud of them. She will be missed by all who knew her.

As per her wishes, cremation has place with a Celebration of Life to follow in "her garden" when friends and family can be in attendance.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
